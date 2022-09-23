    বাংলা

    Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut

    The female astronaut will be accompanied by another Saudi and two Americans as part of Axiom's second private mission to the International Space Station

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 03:21 AM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 03:21 AM

    Saudi Arabia's mission to the International Space Station next year aboard a SpaceX capsule will include a woman who would become the world's first female Arab astronaut, according to Axiom Space, the US company arranging the mission for the kingdom.

    Neither Axiom nor the Saudi government provided the name for the female astronaut, who will be accompanied by another Saudi and two Americans as part of Axiom's second private mission to the space station, slated for early 2023.

    A US official familiar with the mission said the Ax-2 passengers have yet to receive approval from a NASA-chaired panel of the space station's international partners. Astronauts' identities are not usually confirmed publicly until that panel provides approval.

    Axiom's deal with Saudi Arabia reported first on Wednesday, and the mission is slated for early 2023 under a deal signed earlier this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
    Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach
    In a recent breakthrough, Japanese researchers demonstrated the ability to mount solar cells and electronics on the bugs and control their motion by remote control
    NASA's InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
    InSight detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
    Researchers on Monday described how InSight detected seismic and acoustic waves from the impact of four meteorites
    The ants go marching one by one: 20 quadrillion of them
    The ants go marching one by one: 20 quadrillion of them
    There are more than 12,000 known species of ants, which generally are black, brown or red in colour and possess bodies segmented into three parts
    'Rocket mission': Five young Bangladeshis chase a sky-high dream
    Five young men embark on a 'rocket mission'
    A passion for satellite technology bound them together and they're now on a mission to launch a water rocket into space

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher