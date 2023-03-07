Japan's new rocket fails after engine issue, in blow to space ambitions

Japan's new medium-lift rocket failed on its debut flight in space on Tuesday after the launcher's second-stage engine did not ignite as planned, in a blow to its efforts to cut the cost of accessing space and compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The 57-metre (187 ft) tall H3 rocket lifted off without a hitch from the Tanegashima space port, a live-streamed broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed.

But upon reaching space, the rocket's second-stage engine failed to ignite, forcing mission officials to manually destroy the vehicle.

"It was decided the rocket could not complete its mission, so the destruct command was sent," a launch broadcast commentator from JAXA said. "So what happened? It's something we will have to investigate looking at all the data."

The failed attempt followed an aborted launch last month.

"Unlike the previous cancellation and postponement, this time it was a complete failure," said Hirotaka Watanabe, a professor at Osaka University with expertise in space policy.

"This will have a serious impact on Japan's future space policy, space business and technological competitiveness," he added.