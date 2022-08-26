Five years on, Rohingya desperate to leave Bangladesh camps and go home

Myanmar Rohingya Muslims protested across refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from their homes.

More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world's largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement "not a single Rohingya" had yet returned to Myanmar because of the country's "non-committal attitude".

Refugees, from children to the elderly, waved placards and chanted slogans across the sprawling camps, many wearing black ribbons to mark what they call “Rohingya Genocide Remembrance”.