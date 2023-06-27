BNP to go for a ‘final push very soon’ to topple Awami League government

The BNP has decided to launch its “final push” to bring down Sheikh Hasina's government before the next general election “very soon”.

Its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says the party will also outline an election-time caretaker government.

“We’ve been carrying out a movement for one single demand. It will be formally announced very soon,” he told journalists at party chief Khaleda Zia’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Monday.