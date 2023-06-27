    বাংলা

    BNP to go for a ‘final push very soon’ to topple Awami League government

    Mirza Fakhrul says the party will outline an election-time caretaker government

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 26 June 2023, 06:26 PM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 06:26 PM

    The BNP has decided to launch its “final push” to bring down Sheikh Hasina's government before the next general election “very soon”. 

    Its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says the party will also outline an election-time caretaker government. 

    “We’ve been carrying out a movement for one single demand. It will be formally announced very soon,” he told journalists at party chief Khaleda Zia’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Monday. 

    The BNP will discuss with its allies the plan to bolster the movement demanding the government’s resignation, he said. 

    “Elections will never be free and fair with this government in power. Our message is clear – this government must resign and a caretaker government must be formed in consensus with all the parties after discussions,” Fakhrul said. 

    “I’m sure the government will accept the demand for fair elections after a mass uprising.”

