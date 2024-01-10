    বাংলা

    HC rejects BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition

    It means that the veteran politician will remain behind bars in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM

    The High Court has ruled against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in his appeal for bail in a case concering the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in Dhaka.

    The panel of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin settled a rule on the question of granting bail to Fakhrul at a hearing on Wednesday.

    The case filed at the Ramna Police Station revolves around the violence surrounding the BNP's antigovernment rally on Oct 28.

    The rally was marred by deadly clashes between party loyalists and the police as several vehicles were vandalised and torched. The home of the chief justice was also vandalised during the clashes.

    Mirza Fakhrul called for a nationwide shutdown in the wake of the violence. Detective police subsequently arrested him from his home in Gulshan on the morning of the hartal on Oct 29.

    The following day, he was refused bail and sent to jail on charges of instigating the attack on the chief justice's home.

    After two lower courts denied him bail in the case, Fakhrul's lawyers sought the High Court's intervention.

    On Dec 7, the bench issued a rule asking why the BNP leader should not be granted bail, giving the authorities seven days to respond. However, the matter could not be placed on the court's hearing list as the required files were not prepared in time, according to Fakhrul's lawyers.

    On Dec 14, the High Court rescheduled the hearing to Dec 17 and again to Jan 3, before issuing its ruling on Wednesday.

