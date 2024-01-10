HC rejects BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition

The High Court has ruled against BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in his appeal for bail in a case concering the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in Dhaka.

The panel of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin settled a rule on the question of granting bail to Fakhrul at a hearing on Wednesday.

It means that the veteran politician will remain behind bars over the case.

The case filed at the Ramna Police Station revolves around the violence surrounding the BNP's antigovernment rally on Oct 28.

The rally was marred by deadly clashes between party loyalists and the police as several vehicles were vandalised and torched. The home of the chief justice was also vandalised during the clashes.