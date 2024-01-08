Shakib strikes on polling debut in Magura

The streets of Magura were packed with Awami League activists and supporters, turning the local Dec 16 event into a campaign event
Cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan marked his first foray into electoral politics with a resounding win at the polls.
The Awami League candidate bagged more than 179,000 votes than his nearest rival for the Magura-1 seat.
The other parliamentary seat in the district, Magura-2, was also secured by the ruling party's nominee and incumbent MP Biren Sikder.
Magura's Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Abu Naser Beg announced the results of the polls on Sunday.
The Awami League secured an absolute majority, winning 223 of 299 seats in the election. Rebel candidates of the Awami League also scored shock victories over dozens of heavyweights, clinching six times as many seats as the Jatiya Party at 61.