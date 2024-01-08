    বাংলা

    Shakib strikes on polling debut in Magura

    The cricket superstar bagged over 179,000 votes than his nearest rival to secure the Magura-1 seat

    Magura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 06:02 AM

    Cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan marked his first foray into electoral politics with a resounding win at the polls.

    The Awami League candidate bagged more than 179,000 votes than his nearest rival for the Magura-1 seat.

    The other parliamentary seat in the district, Magura-2, was also secured by the ruling party's nominee and incumbent MP Biren Sikder.

    Magura's Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Abu Naser Beg announced the results of the polls on Sunday.

    The Awami League secured an absolute majority, winning 223 of 299 seats in the election. Rebel candidates of the Awami League also scored shock victories over dozens of heavyweights, clinching six times as many seats as the Jatiya Party at 61.

    12th Parliamentary Election
