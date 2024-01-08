    বাংলা

    BNP declares plan to go on with antigovernment protests after election boycott

    The party calls on people to gain moral strength to change Bangladesh’s current ‘authoritarian system’

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 01:41 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 01:41 PM

    The BNP has declared its plan to continue street protests against the new government to be formed after Sunday’s election described by the party as ‘illegal’ and ‘undemocratic'.

    A day after the voting in the election boycotted by the BNP, the party’s Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan called the polls ‘one-sided’ at a media briefing at Chairperson Khaleda Zia's office at Gulshan in Dhaka on Sunday.

    “The statement of 63 political parties in favour of democracy and the BNP is very clear today. The people boycotted the government’s illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional management of Sunday’s election,” he said.

    “It has become clear to everyone at home and abroad that the Awami League tried to legitimise the election through a farce under the shadow of the voting on the 7th of January.”

    More to follow

