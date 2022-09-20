6 injured as Chattogram College Chhatra League factions clash

Eyewitnesses say supporters of BCL President Mahmudul Karim and General Secretary Subhash Mollik Shobuj had been in conflict over the arrangements for several of the ruling party student wing’s events at the college.

One of the factions attacked a member of their rival around 11:30 am, in front of the main college building. The two sides then threw brickbats at each other and charged at one another. Police came to the scene and were able to disperse the two sides, restoring order.

BCL General Secretary Shobuj claims Mahmudul led an attack on his supporters and the clash occurred when they went to confront him.

Supporters of Mahmudul attacked Zia Uddin Arman, a student in the Department of History, around 11:30 am, he said. When Zia attempted to take refuge in the Department of Botany, they followed him there.

The attackers vandalised a room in the department, Shobuj added.