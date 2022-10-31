Sabih Uddin, adviser to BNP chief Khaleda Zia, dies at 76

Sabih Uddin Ahmed, an adviser to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, has died in hospital care after suffering from health complications linked to a brain haemorrhage.

Ahmed breathed his last at 7:35 am at United Hospital in Gulshan on Monday, his family said. He was 76.

The BNP leader suffered a stroke in 2017 and withdrew from politics to some extent due to his sickness. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Top leaders of the BNP expressed condolences over the death of Sabih Uddin to the bereaved family.