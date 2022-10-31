Sabih Uddin, adviser to BNP chief Khaleda Zia, dies at 76

Sabih Uddin Ahmed, an adviser to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, has died in hospital care after suffering from health complications linked to a brain haemorrhage.
Ahmed breathed his last at 7:35 am at United Hospital in Gulshan on Monday, his family said. He was 76.
The BNP leader suffered a stroke in 2017 and withdrew from politics to some extent due to his sickness. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Top leaders of the BNP expressed condolences over the death of Sabih Uddin to the bereaved family.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a classmate of Sabih Uddin at Dhaka University, visited the family at their Gulshan house following his death.
“Sabih Uddin was a true patriot. The BNP suffered an inconceivable loss at his death. Personally, I have lost a friend. ,” said Mirza Fakhrul.
Sabih Uddin joined the Chhatra Union when he was a student at Dhaka University. After finishing his studies, he joined Pakistan Civil Service. He served as the information officer to the then communications minister M Mansur Ali in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s cabinet after independence.
Sabih Uddin also served as private secretary to energy minister Akbar Hossain in Ziaur Rahman’s cabinet and Fisheries and Livestock Minister Sirajul Hossain Khan in HM Ershad’s cabinet.
In 1991, Sabih Uddin became an aide to the then prime minister Khaleda Zia. The BNP appointed him as high commissioner to the United Kingdom as well.
Following his retirement, Sabih Uddin became an active part of the BNP and was appointed as a member of its advisory council.
Sabih Uddin’s funeral prayer service will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after the Isha prayers. He will be laid to rest in the Banani graveyard.