US House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted: Pelosi statement

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in line to the presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

The circumstances of the attack were unclear, including how the intruder got into the home.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson and a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The assault comes less than two weeks before the Nov 8 midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate is at stake.