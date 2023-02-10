Bangladesh will never allow an unelected government again, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said some critics of the Awami League government want an unelected, unaccountable administration in power, but their dream will remain just that - a dream.

The prime minister also urged the BNP to take part in the election if it wants to form a government but warned the party against violent protests.

“Those who are dreaming of having an unelected government – please stop. It’ll never happen,” she said in her closing remarks in the 21st session of the 11th parliament on Thursday.

“And those who want power – please come and take part in the election. Those who will get the people’s mandate will have power. The Awami League won’t interfere. It has never done so.”