Bangladesh will never allow an unelected government again, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said some critics of the Awami League government want an unelected, unaccountable administration in power, but their dream will remain just that - a dream.
The prime minister also urged the BNP to take part in the election if it wants to form a government but warned the party against violent protests.
“Those who are dreaming of having an unelected government – please stop. It’ll never happen,” she said in her closing remarks in the 21st session of the 11th parliament on Thursday.
“And those who want power – please come and take part in the election. Those who will get the people’s mandate will have power. The Awami League won’t interfere. It has never done so.”
Hasina alleged some critics are complaining to foreign powers about the country’s condition despite the development Bangladesh has achieved under the unbroken Awami League rule.
“They now want to bring forth an unelected government. We’ve seen what a terrible situation an unelected government can cause to trade and development. People across the country lived in horror. Do they [critics] want to bring back that horror?”
Without naming anyone, she also alleged these critics wanted to create anarchy in Bangladesh for financial gains.
“I have confidence in our citizens that they will never let anyone destroy the stability in their lives.”
The prime minister said the government would not obstruct any democratic movement but it fears violence like the 2015 firebombing of buses whenever the BNP and its allies launch street protests.
“If someone tries to create anarchy through vandalism and arson attacks, they will face proper action.”
SURVEILLANCE TECH USED ‘LEGALLY’
The prime minister said the government was using surveillance technologies, but within the legal remit.
The technologies enable the government to see how militants and terrorists plan attacks or share bomb-making techniques.
“If we don’t use these technologies, how will we get such information?”
She refuted allegations that the government was using such technologies in violation of privacy.
“What mysterious things they [critics] share among themselves? Will it be a problem if the government learns about these? The government never does such things.”
“The law enforcers use surveillance technologies as much as necessary to prevent militancy and terrorism. This is legitimate and all the countries have them.”