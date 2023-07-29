3 buses set ablaze in Matuail as BNP clash with AL, police

At least three buses have been set on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Matuail as BNP activists trying to stage a sit-in demonstration clashed with police and Awami League supporters.

The BNP had called on its activists to block entry roads to the capital on Saturday as part of its movement to oust the government.

The party had initially planned to demonstrate in Jatrabari, but they moved to Matuail due to the presence of police and Awami League supporters.

The clash started at 11:30 am as police attempted to clear them from the road. The clashes continued for several hours and the buses were torched amid the violence.

A Swadesh Paribahan bus headed to Gulistan was set ablaze at the Matuail Medical Intersection around 12:30 pm.