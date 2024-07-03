Lithuania envoy to India Diana Mickevičienė visits Eskimi's Dhaka office

The visit focuses on fostering business partnerships and talent exchange between Lithuania and Bangladesh

A high-level visit from Lithuania's ambassador to India, Diana Mickevičienė, has highlighted potential collaborations in Bangladesh's tech sector.

Accompanied by her deputy, Žymantas Mozūralitis, the ambassador visited Eskimi's Dhaka office during her two-day state trip, the advertising platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Eskimi's Regional Director Joshua Prottoy Adhikari and Senior People Partner Tahmidul Islam, focused on fostering business partnerships and talent exchange between Lithuania and Bangladesh.

Both sides expressed enthusiasm about the potential for closer economic ties and mutual growth. After the discussions, Mickevičienė met with Eskimi's Dhaka team, praising their impressive achievements in the Bangladeshi market.

The visit marks a promising step towards stronger economic and cultural bonds, paving the way for shared future success, the Eskimi statement read.

Eskimi is a comprehensive programmatic advertising platform that says it reaches a vast portion of the internet. The platform allows users to plan, build, and execute high-performing ad campaigns across a global network.