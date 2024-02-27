'No one's starving' in Bangladesh: minister plays down impact of soaring inflation

Senior cabinet minister Obaidul Quader has lauded the resilience of Bangladeshis and said the public has been largely unscathed by soaring commodity prices.

“The market is usually volatile during an economic crisis. That's the norm. But we must be patient since no one is starving or dying out of hunger. People are doing well,” Quader said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The road transport and bridges minister also allayed fears of potential unrest fuelled by the skyrocketing prices of essentials.

"The opposition could not get public support for their protests despite repeated instigations. People are well aware of the global situation and are not being provoked," Quader, the Awami League general secretary, said.

”They understand that the government isn’t responsible [for the price hike]."