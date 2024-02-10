Hasina flags 'conspiracy' to derail Jan 7 election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance and unity within the ranks of the ruling Awami League, indicating that there was a 'plot' to prevent the Jan 7 election from taking place.
"Many could not bear Bangladesh's socio-economic progress, so they resorted to scheming," she said during a meeting of the Awami League at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Saturday.
"The Awami League has fought to restore citizens' rights to vote and secured their livelihoods through labour movements. We have dedicated our efforts to the welfare and rights of the people."
The prime minister emphasised that her administration's developmental initiatives are aimed at uplifting people at the grassroots. "We have strategised and executed plans to ensure no segment of society is overlooked, thereby gaining the people's trust."
"The people are our sole pillar of strength. If there's one entity that embodies the nation's collective spirit, it's the Awami League."
Highlighting a 'plot' against the elections, she said, "There was a conspiracy to prevent the elections. When the BNP decided against participating in the election, they resorted to arson to disrupt the electoral process.
"They were aware that the Awami League's dedication to serving the nation had earned the party widespread trust and confidence. They knew that the Awami League would win and form the government if elections were held, so they aimed to sabotage the process. They had support from certain quarters in these efforts."
The Awami League chief called for unity among party leaders and activists in order to any thwart attempt to undermine the nation's progress.
She also advised leaders and activists to avoid internal conflicts and refrain from criticising each other.