Hasina flags 'conspiracy' to derail Jan 7 election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance and unity within the ranks of the ruling Awami League, indicating that there was a 'plot' to prevent the Jan 7 election from taking place.

"Many could not bear Bangladesh's socio-economic progress, so they resorted to scheming," she said during a meeting of the Awami League at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Saturday.

"The Awami League has fought to restore citizens' rights to vote and secured their livelihoods through labour movements. We have dedicated our efforts to the welfare and rights of the people."

The prime minister emphasised that her administration's developmental initiatives are aimed at uplifting people at the grassroots. "We have strategised and executed plans to ensure no segment of society is overlooked, thereby gaining the people's trust."