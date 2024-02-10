    বাংলা

    Hasina flags 'conspiracy' to derail Jan 7 election

    She stresses the need for vigilance and called on ruling Awami League leaders to avoid infighting

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 06:39 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for vigilance and unity within the ranks of the ruling Awami League, indicating that there was a 'plot' to prevent the Jan 7 election from taking place.

    "Many could not bear Bangladesh's socio-economic progress, so they resorted to scheming," she said during a meeting of the Awami League at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Saturday.

    "The Awami League has fought to restore citizens' rights to vote and secured their livelihoods through labour movements. We have dedicated our efforts to the welfare and rights of the people."

    The prime minister emphasised that her administration's developmental initiatives are aimed at uplifting people at the grassroots. "We have strategised and executed plans to ensure no segment of society is overlooked, thereby gaining the people's trust."

    "The people are our sole pillar of strength. If there's one entity that embodies the nation's collective spirit, it's the Awami League."

    Highlighting a 'plot' against the elections, she said, "There was a conspiracy to prevent the elections. When the BNP decided against participating in the election, they resorted to arson to disrupt the electoral process.

    "They were aware that the Awami League's dedication to serving the nation had earned the party widespread trust and confidence. They knew that the Awami League would win and form the government if elections were held, so they aimed to sabotage the process. They had support from certain quarters in these efforts."

    The Awami League chief called for unity among party leaders and activists in order to any thwart attempt to undermine the nation's progress.

    She also advised leaders and activists to avoid internal conflicts and refrain from criticising each other.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Jan 15, 2024.
    January 15, 2024
    News in photos: 15 January
    Festivity stirs in Kotalipara ahead of Hasina visit
    Kotalipara freshens up for Hasina visit
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will travel to Kotalipara from her home in Tungipara to attend a public meeting
    New cabinet pays its respects at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum
    New cabinet pays respects at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum
    Sheikh Hasina returned to Tungipara for the first time since taking power for a fifth term, accompanied by Awami League leaders
    No one can say general election was rigged in the night: Hasina
    Vote was free from govt influence: Hasina
    She says the Election Commission had total control of the law-enforcing agencies and the administration

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps