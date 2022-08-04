BNP announces dawn-to-dusk hartal in Bhola, then calls it off in the afternoon

The BNP announced a dawn to dusk strike in Bhola on Thursday over the death of district Chhatra Dal President Nure Alam, who died after he was shot during a clash with police, but has called it off in the afternoon.
BNP Vice Chairman (retd) Maj Hafizuddin Ahmed announced the withdrawal of the hartal at a press meet around 12 pm on Thursday.
Bhola BNP President Golam Nabi Alamgir said they took the decision to call off the protest after considering the ‘suffering of the common people.’
On Jul 31, BNP launched a nationwide protest programme against the ‘mismanagement’ in the energy sector and ongoing power outages. The Bhola BNP scheduled a meeting and rally as part of the demonstration. They clashed with police as they were preparing to bring out a procession.
A volunteer for the Swechchha Sebok Dal, Abdul Rahim, was killed in the clash while Nure Alam was shot in his head. He succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in Dhaka, which prompted the BNP to call the strike in Bhola on Thursday.