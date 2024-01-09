Can an alliance of independents replace Jatiya Party as opposition? Experts say ‘yes’

In the last two elections, the Jatiya Party came in second in parliamentary polls after the BNP’s boycott in 2014 and the debacle in 2018.

Now analysts are trying to understand whether any of the independents can become the leader of the opposition in parliament with the support of others.

Can they form an alliance and become an opposition party or not?

Legal and constitutional experts say it is legally 'possible'.

And several Awami League leaders who won as independent candidates said that they will sit to discuss this matter after taking oath.

The victorious independent candidates even united after the 2014 polls and joined the ruling party three and a half years later.

This time too, if the independent candidates form a coalition and elect someone as their leader, then the Jatiya Party will have no chance to become the main opposition party, many experts believe.

Out of the 62 independent winners, 59 are from the Awami League. Of the rest, one is from the Jatiya Party and another defected from the BNP.