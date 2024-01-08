Hasina will decide who forms the opposition: Obaidul Quader

Sheikh Hasina, who has secured a record fifth term as prime minister, will decide who forms the opposition in the next parliament, Obaidul Quader has said amid speculations.

The general secretary of the ruling Awami League faced questions about the matter at a press conference at its Dhaka District unit office in Tejgaon on Monday, a day after the party’s landslide victory in the election.

The Election Commission has announced the results of 298 constituencies, out of which the Awami League has won 222.

Independent candidates, almost all of whom are Awami League leaders, won the second highest number of seats with 62.