BNP's 'victory march' signifies fight for people's rights, says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has dubbed the party's latest rally under its 'one-point' antigovernment movement as a 'victory march' towards securing the rights of people.
Party leaders and activists launched a 16-km march across Dhaka from Gabtoli at 11 am on Tuesday.
“People have gathered here to join the victory march towards the attainment of their rights,” Mirza Fakhrul said at a gathering ahead of the march.
‘‘People in Bangladesh have awakened. We have already held many meetings and rallies across the country peacefully. Our sole demand is that you [the Awami League government] step down immediately.”
The BNP leaders and activists responded with a slogan calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down.
Mirza Fakhrul reiterated the party's demand for the upcoming general election to be held under a neutral government.
“Let’s begin a new journey through this rally as this is a victory march. We’ll be able to realise our one-point demand and replace this demonic government with one that represents the people.”
The BNP leader maintained that the party would pursue its goals in a peaceful manner, urging all its political allies and supporters to unite to uphold the independence and sovereignty of the country.
“That’s why we’re calling on the government to step down. Otherwise, everything would be settled on the streets.”
BNP loyalists are scheduled to march through Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Taltala in Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, FDC, Moghbazar, Kakrail, Naya Paltan, Fakirapul, Motijheel, Ittefaq intersection, and Dayaganj, before ending the rally at the Raysaheb Bazar intersection around 4 pm.
The programme has gradually gathered momentum as leaders and activists joined the procession in parts of the city.
However, the march has not gone without incident, as BNP loyalists reportedly came under attack in Mirpur.
Clashes erupted when BNP activists were pelted with stones near the Government Bangla College, leaving a few people injured.