BNP's 'victory march' signifies fight for people's rights, says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has dubbed the party's latest rally under its 'one-point' antigovernment movement as a 'victory march' towards securing the rights of people.

Party leaders and activists launched a 16-km march across Dhaka from Gabtoli at 11 am on Tuesday.

“People have gathered here to join the victory march towards the attainment of their rights,” Mirza Fakhrul said at a gathering ahead of the march.

‘‘People in Bangladesh have awakened. We have already held many meetings and rallies across the country peacefully. Our sole demand is that you [the Awami League government] step down immediately.”