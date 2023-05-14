Erdogan ahead in Turkey initial vote results, but gap to narrow

Preliminary results from Turkey's presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 59.47 percent compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 34.79 percent, though pollsters expected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.

HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 9.1 percent of the ballot boxes counted.