Erdogan ahead in Turkey initial vote results, but gap to narrow

Erdogan's support has slipped in the last few years as a series of currency crashes and a deepening cost-of-living crisis were brought on by his policy of slashing interest rates in the face of soarin ...
Preliminary results from Turkey's presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 59.47 percent compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 34.79 percent, though pollsters expected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.
HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 9.1 percent of the ballot boxes counted.
The head of Turkey's High Election Board earlier lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announces official tentative results later.
Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kilicdaroglu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdogan's two-decade legacy.