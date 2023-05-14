    বাংলা

    Erdogan ahead in Turkey initial vote results, but gap to narrow

    The results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 9.1% of the ballot boxes counted

    Reuters
    Published : 14 May 2023, 04:23 PM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 04:23 PM

    Preliminary results from Turkey's presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 59.47 percent compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 34.79 percent, though pollsters expected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.

    HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 9.1 percent of the ballot boxes counted.

    The head of Turkey's High Election Board earlier lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announces official tentative results later.

    Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kilicdaroglu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdogan's two-decade legacy.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan take part in a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Ankara, Turkey April 30, 2023.
    An election reckoning for the rise and fall of Erdogan's economy in Turkey
    Erdogan's support has slipped in the last few years as a series of currency crashes and a deepening cost-of-living crisis were brought on by his policy of slashing interest rates in the face of soarin ...
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during an election rally in Manisa, Turkey April 24, 2023.
    Turkey's Erdogan doesn't flinch in fight for political life
    With so much at stake in the presidential and parliamentary polls, the veteran has taken aim at his critics in typically combative fashion
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Ankara, Turkey, Apr 30, 2023.
    Turkey votes in elections, Erdogan risks defeat
    The vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed
    Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, attend a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
    Turkey silences online critics ahead of landmark election
    Turkey's 'disinformation' law is the country's latest legislation aimed at stifling freedom of expression, lawyers and activists say

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury