Meloni tipped to be prime minister as Italians vote

Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that is forecast to return the country's most right-wing government since World War Two and pave the way for Giorgia Meloni to become its first woman prime minister.

A right-wing alliance led by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appeared set for a clear victory when the last opinion polls were published two weeks ago.

But with a polls blackout in force in the two weeks before the election, there is still scope for a surprise.

Polls opened at 7 am (0500 GMT) and voting will continue until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) when exit polls will be published.