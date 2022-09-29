'Nefarious political elements' exist and are still out there, says Benazir Ahmed

Outgoing Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed says that nefarious political elements exist in Bangladesh and they are still out there.

“There exists a form of corrupt and nefarious politics in this country that has survived to this day,” the police chief said at a media conference to mark his retirement on Thursday.

"In this culture of corrupt politics, some people have unjustly and unreasonably pitted themselves against me. Today, I want to make it clear that I have no complaints, no hard feelings, against them."