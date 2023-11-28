Legacy politics: Veteran Awami League leaders pass baton to their sons for upcoming national polls

After serving seven terms as a lawmaker from Chattogram-1, Awami League stalwart Mosharraf Hossain has decided not to run for re-election in the upcoming 12th national polls.

The 80-year-old politician has been grooming his son, Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, as his successor for the seat in recent years. The Awami League acknowledged the senior leader's decision, entrusting his son with the responsibility of continuing to build upon his father's legacy.

Mosharraf has consistently enjoyed popularity in his Chattogram seat since his entry into politics as a member of the East Pakistan Provincial Council in 1970. Following his participation in the 1971 Liberation War, he successfully secured victories in 1973, 1986, 2008, 2014, and 2018.

His sole electoral defeat came in 1996 when BNP chief Khaleda Zia edged him out, though he later reclaimed the seat in a by-election.