As election campaigns draw to a close, maintaining a peaceful polling environment takes priority

Under the watchful eye of law enforcers, the ballot papers for the election were sent to remote areas. Amid heightened security, the papers are to arrive at 2,964 remote polling centres late on Saturday afternoon and at 39,061 polling centres by 6am on Sunday. Then, on Jan 7, Bangladesh will go to the polls to contest 299 parliamentary seats from 8am to 4pm.

All candidates for the polls must end their election campaigns by 8am on Friday.

This year 28 parties, including the ruling Awami League and the Jatiya Party, are taking part. A total of 1,539 candidates are running under their party banners.

There are also 436 independent candidates, at least a third of whom hold local or central positions in the Awami League.