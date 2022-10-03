Obaidul Quader rebukes Awami League activists for chaos at Dhakeshwari temple

“I haven’t come here to receive red roses from anyone. Why have you brought this political rivalry from Lalbagh to this Durga Puja? I want to know that.” he said, as the commotion marred the solemnity and festivity of the Puja.



Quader said he will not back people, who create such chaos, for party nomination. He also warned that he would report the Lalbagh Awami League leaders to party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Supporters of Awami League leaders vying for party nomination in the next parliamentary election clashed at least five times in presence of Quader and other senior leaders during the tri-annual council of the ruling party’s Lalbagh unit on Sept 23.

