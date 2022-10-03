Obaidul Quader rebukes Awami League activists for chaos at Dhakeshwari temple

Obaidul Quader has reacted angrily to chaos created by Awami League activists during his visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka on Durga Puja.
Leaders urged the activists to calm down in failed attempts to bring the situation under control on Monday as supporters of rival groups from Lalbagh started coming in procession and shouting slogans in a bid to draw Quader’s attention ahead of election.
“Have you forgotten that Puja is going on here, the traditional Dhakeshwari temple?” the ruling party general secretary asked the activists, instead of opening his speech with a formal greeting, as he took the microphone.
“I haven’t come here to receive red roses from anyone. Why have you brought this political rivalry from Lalbagh to this Durga Puja? I want to know that.” he said, as the commotion marred the solemnity and festivity of the Puja.
Quader said he will not back people, who create such chaos, for party nomination. He also warned that he would report the Lalbagh Awami League leaders to party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Supporters of Awami League leaders vying for party nomination in the next parliamentary election clashed at least five times in presence of Quader and other senior leaders during the tri-annual council of the ruling party’s Lalbagh unit on Sept 23.
“Have you come here to wrestle and show your power in front of the worshippers? I don't want to see these. I have everyone’s ACR (Annual Confidential Report). I know how many supporters you have,” Quader told the activists at Dhakeshwari temple on Monday.
Apologising to the Hindu devotees for the chaos, Quader hoped their prayers will drive away evil forces and put an end to communal violence that marred last year’s Durga Puja.