Election candidates arrange free rickshaw rides for voters in Dhaka-5, but find few takers

In a bid to boost the turnout, candidates in the Dhaka-5 constituency mobilised a fleet of battery-run rickshaws and autorickshaws to transport voters to polling centres on election day.
Md Mamun, the driver of a rickshaw hired by independent candidate Kamrul Hasan Ripon, said he started taking passengers early on Sunday but ended up only taking 15-20 voters to the polling centres.
The voters did not have to pay for the rides, but they had to arrange transport for returning home after casting ballots as the rickshaw pullers were in a rush to get new voters from the specific area.
Mamun said the agents of 'eagle' candidate Ripon did not fix his wage, but he hopes for good pay for the service.
Md Alam, another rickshaw-puller transporting the voters to polling centres, also expressed his frustration over the low voter turnout in the constituency. Both Mamun and Alam faced difficulties in getting voters despite the transport being provided out of cost.
Abbas Uddin, another rickshaw-puller hired by the another independent candidate, said the politicians and their family members were the ones using the vehicles most often.
“I spent the entire day in front of the polling centre but saw only a handful of voters,” said Abdul Khalek, a rickshaw puller hired by the Awami League candidate.
The voter turnout was relatively low all day at the polling centres in the Dhaka-5 constituency. Two centres at Demra Primary School were almost empty despite crowds of leaders and activists outside the centre. The authorities used a loudspeaker from a nearby madrasa to urge voters to visit the polling centres.