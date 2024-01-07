Election candidates arrange free rickshaw rides for voters in Dhaka-5, but find few takers

Abbas Uddin, another rickshaw-puller hired by the another independent candidate, said the politicians and their family members were the ones using the vehicles most often.

“I spent the entire day in front of the polling centre but saw only a handful of voters,” said Abdul Khalek, a rickshaw puller hired by the Awami League candidate.

The voter turnout was relatively low all day at the polling centres in the Dhaka-5 constituency. Two centres at Demra Primary School were almost empty despite crowds of leaders and activists outside the centre. The authorities used a loudspeaker from a nearby madrasa to urge voters to visit the polling centres.