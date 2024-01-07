    বাংলা

    Election candidates arrange free rickshaw rides for voters in Dhaka-5, but find few takers

    The voter turnout was low throughout the day at the polling centres in the Dhaka-5 constituency

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM

    In a bid to boost the turnout, candidates in the Dhaka-5 constituency mobilised a fleet of battery-run rickshaws and autorickshaws to transport voters to polling centres on election day.

    Md Mamun, the driver of a rickshaw hired by independent candidate Kamrul Hasan Ripon, said he started taking passengers early on Sunday but ended up only taking 15-20 voters to the polling centres.

    The voters did not have to pay for the rides, but they had to arrange transport for returning home after casting ballots as the rickshaw pullers were in a rush to get new voters from the specific area.

    Mamun said the agents of 'eagle' candidate Ripon did not fix his wage, but he hopes for good pay for the service.

    Md Alam, another rickshaw-puller transporting the voters to polling centres, also expressed his frustration over the low voter turnout in the constituency. Both Mamun and Alam faced difficulties in getting voters despite the transport being provided out of cost.

    Abbas Uddin, another rickshaw-puller hired by the another independent candidate, said the politicians and their family members were the ones using the vehicles most often.

    “I spent the entire day in front of the polling centre but saw only a handful of voters,” said Abdul Khalek, a rickshaw puller hired by the Awami League candidate.

    The voter turnout was relatively low all day at the polling centres in the Dhaka-5 constituency. Two centres at Demra Primary School were almost empty despite crowds of leaders and activists outside the centre. The authorities used a loudspeaker from a nearby madrasa to urge voters to visit the polling centres.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
    RELATED STORIES
    Election turnout 27% as of 3 pm: EC secretary
    Turnout 27% as of 3 pm: EC
    Voting has been suspended at seven polling centres over irregularities
    EC’s voting app fails to keep up with polls
    Voting app fails to keep up with polls
    The Election Commission’s app failed to provide instant information once the voting started
    Low voter turnout marks ‘peaceful’ election in Dhaka
    Low turnout marks ‘peaceful’ election in Dhaka
    Voters have been able to cast their ballots without any disruption, according to election officials
    Bangladesh election app to update voter turnout every two hours
    Election app to update turnout every 2 hours
    All information related to the general election will be available on the app several days before the voting

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India