Bangladesh minority leader accuses Hasina government of ‘rehabilitating’ Jamaat-e-Islami

A senior leader of Bangladesh’s leading minority pressure group has accused the Sheikh administration of allowing Jamaat-e-Islami, a party on the fringe of the political spectrum for over a decade, to reenter the political mainstream.

Rana Dasgupta, the general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, also heavily criticised the government for “not doing enough for the minorities”.

Speaking at a programme in Mymensingh on Friday, he claimed the government’s inaction and failure to protect the minorities have emboldened the radicals and “communalism increased tenfold in present Bangladesh compared to Pakistan-era”.

“The government earlier compromised its integrity by bowing to demands made by Hifazat-e Islam [an influential Islamic pressure group in Bangladesh] and allowed printing matters related to sectarianism in children’s textbooks. On the other hand, now it [the government] is letting the Jamaat [Jamaat-e-Islami] organise a rally in the capital city,” he said