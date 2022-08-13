    বাংলা

    UK's Welsh Secretary Buckland switches support to Truss in leadership race: The Telegraph

    Britain's Secretary of State for Wales had earlier backed former finance minister Sunak during Parliamentary rounds

    Robert Buckland, Britain's Secretary of State for Wales, has switched his support to Liz Truss from Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race to select the new prime minister.

    Writing in The Telegraph on Friday, Buckland said that he had earlier backed former finance minister Sunak during Parliamentary rounds as he felt that Sunak "was at that stage embodying what we needed."

    "As the campaign has moved on, and as I have listened carefully to both candidates, I have thought deeply about the issues that move me and what I want to see the next prime minister doing. Changing your mind on an issue like this is not an easy thing to do, but I have decided that Liz Truss is the right person to take our country forward," Buckland wrote.

