Gonotantra Moncho, an anti-government alliance, announces fresh protests for Jan 11

Ahead of the march, the Gonotantra Moncho held a rally at the National Press Club to protest the government's 'suppression' of voting rights. At least seven parties that are part of the platform participated in the rally.

After the rally, the group led a procession through Paltan that ended at Kakrail's Nightingale intersection.

"No fair election can be held under this conniving government. That's why we want to force this government to step down. After they step down, an interim government can be formed to oversee the election. There's no alternative to that," said Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers' Party of Bangladesh.

“If a fair election takes place in 50 percent of the constituencies, the Awami League candidates will lose.”