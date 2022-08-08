'Storm is gathering' - Singapore PM warns of risk of US-China miscalculation

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China.

In a televised address ahead of the city-state's national day on Tuesday, Lee said Singapore would be buffeted by that intense rivalry and tension in the region, which should prepare for a future less peaceful and stable than now.

"Around us, a storm is gathering. US-China relations are worsening, with intractable issues, deep suspicions, and limited engagement," Lee said.

"This is unlikely to improve anytime soon. Furthermore, miscalculations or mishaps can easily make things much worse."