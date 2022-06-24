BNP chief Khaleda Zia to return home after 13 days in hospital

She is likely to be discharged from Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Friday afternoon, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

"In light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, doctors are considering the prospect of continuing her treatment at home," he said.

The 76-year-old former prime minister was rushed to the private facility after she suddenly fell ill on Jun 11. Doctors found three blocks in her blood vessels and conducted angioplasty to free one of the blocks. They could not work on the two other blocks at that time due to other health issues.

Khaleda underwent a ‘routine’ health check-up at the private hospital in early April as she has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time.

The BNP chief was convicted in two graft cases and taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

She has since stayed at her Gulshan residence under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.