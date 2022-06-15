New Election Commission, Sakku face test as all eyes on Cumilla mayor polls

The elections will be held exclusively through electronic voting machines or EVMs again under the glare of observers, politicians and members of the public and the media.

Sakku’s support has been put to test by a possible division among voters from the BNP. Besides the ruling Awami League’s candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat, Sakku has Nizam Uddin Kaiser as a strong challenger to contend with for reelection.

Both Sakku and Kaiser have been expelled by the BNP for joining the race by going against the official party line: avoid all elections under the Sheikh Hasina administration.

Md Faisal, one of the nearly 230,000 voters in the city, thinks Sakku is a clever politician who knows how to win elections. “He is a tested player in the electoral game,” said Faisal.

The Rapid Action Batallion patrol the Kandirpar area the day before Cumilla City Corporation polls on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Things, however, are different for Sakku this time, with ruling MP AKM Bahaudin Bahar publicly campaigning for Rifat.

Bahar went to great lengths in support of Rifat, drawing rebukes from the Election Commission for breaching the code of conduct by campaigning for the party candidate.

Many believe Rifat’s dispute with the influential family of Afzal Khan led to the victory of Sakku in the past. In the first election in 2012 after Cumilla became a city corporation, the Awami League nominated veteran leader Afzal as its mayor candidate. After Afzal’s death, the ruling party picked his daughter Anjum Sultana Smrity in the 2017 polls.

Sakku beat Afzal and Smrity in those elections, and Kaiser said Bahar had supported Sakku in the polls. Before the vote this time, Kaiser said, “I think both Sakku and Rifat are Bahar’s men. Everyone in Cumilla knows that.”

He also believes Sakku's allegation against Bahar of influencing the vote illegally was just a “bluff”.

Kaiser said Sakku’s supporters spread rumours that Kaiser is contesting in the election only to ensure Sakku's defeat, not to win it. "I'm contesting in the election to effect a change, not to defeat someone," he said, pointing the finger at Sakku for his failure in easing problems like waterlogging and undisciplined traffic.

Sakku also faces allegations of buying votes. He is distributing “millions in black money to influence the election result”, said Rifat.

Sakku, however, said he did not consider Rifat as his competitor. “Rifat is an MP's nominee. He is nothing. The local MP is doing everything. MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar is my rival. Rifat has lost his way and is now making false and fabricated allegations against me,” he said.

“I did not distribute black money anywhere. The people of Cumilla understand everything and they cannot be fooled by propaganda. I hope the people will appreciate my past work."

Kaiser has also alleged that black money is being used to influence the election. “Rifat and Sakku are distributing black money. The people of Cumilla can see things clearly.”

Cumilla city now awaits the city corporation polls. The Kandirpar area is filled with posters of candidates. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

This is the first election to be held by the current EC, which will oversee the next parliamentary election.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, the new EC faces two major challenges: gaining the trust of the people so that they can vote without any hindrances, and the confidence of the opposition parties that decline to contest in polls with the Awami League in power.

“This is a litmus test for the newly formed EC. Its image in future will more or less depend on this election,” said Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of National Election Observation Council.

To ensure fair polls, nearly 1,500 surveillance cameras have been installed in 650 polling booths.

The efficacy of the newly designed EVMs will come under scrutiny in the Cumilla ballot. It will influence the EC’s decision on the number of EVMs to be used in the parliamentary polls, Kalimullah pointed out.

“But if allegations swirl after the polls, if [party workers take control of polling stations], it will have a negative impact.”

Election officials and security workers arrive at Cumilla’s Victoria College voting centre with equipment a day before the city corporation polls on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Another election observer, Abdul Alim, said the EC should work to end voter apathy amid declining turnout. “People will show interest in voting if this election sets a good example.”

He, however, thinks the “ugly” EC-Bahar row has already caused a great deal of damage.

The EC could have ordered the MP not to leave his home before the vote because, after all, he is a voter, said Alim. As the EC already told him to leave the area, it should have stood its ground and forced him to leave, he said. CEC Awal had said they cannot compel Bahar to leave.

“This episode will have an impact in the next elections. The commission should have tackled the situation firmly.”

Md Shahedunnabi Chowdhury, returning officer for the election, said preparations for the polls are complete. “Hopefully it will be a free and fair election. No one will be spared in case of any irregularities.”

EVMs and election equipment are being sent to voting centres from Cumilla Zila School on Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Although the campaign has ended without major violence, the Hindus of Cumilla city do not feel comfortable.

The minority voters are still reeling from last year’s anti-Hindu violence triggered by the placement of a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue. Hindus were also targeted in Bangladesh after elections in the past.

Achintya Das Titu, general secretary of Cumilla City Puja Celebration Committee, said they spoke to the mayor and councillor candidates about their fear.

In addition to the five candidates for the post of mayor, 36 are contesting for the post of reserve councillor and 108 for the post of councillor in the general ward.

“We tried to give a message so that Hindus can vote without facing any obstacle. And religious minorities must not be targeted after the vote,” said Achintya.

The law enforcement started taking charge after the campaigns ended at midnight on Monday. The district police banned the movement of motorcycles in the city until Thursday. Only journalists and those engaged in emergency services are exempted from the ban.

Cumilla Superintendent of Police Md Farooq Ahmed said 3,608 members of law enforcement will be involved in the city election.

“I'm putting maximum importance on everything related to the city election,” said the district’s Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan.