Khaleda Zia transferred to cabin at Evercare Hospital

“A team of cardiologists, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, saw Madam at the CCU,” said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain on Wednesday.

“They then decided to transfer her to a cabin and conduct her follow-up treatment there. We shifted Madam to the cabin after moving all her amenities to the cabin.”

“She will be monitored at the cabin and her situation will be observed. Based on her condition, the panel will decide what do to next.

The doctors will meet again at 5 pm to discuss the situation.

The 76-year-old former prime minister was rushed to the private facility after she suddenly fell ill in the wee hours of Saturday. Doctors found three blocks in her blood vessels and conducted angioplasty to free one of the blocks. They could not work on the two other blocks at that time considering other health issues, Dr Zahid said.

She had a ‘routine’ health check-up at the private hospital in early April as she has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time.

Khaleda was convicted in two graft cases and taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.