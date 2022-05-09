LDP leader Redwan shoots and injures activists of AL affiliates in Cumilla

A former state minister, Redwan said he fired shots from his licenced gun in self-defence after he came under attack in Cumilla’s Chandina on Monday afternoon.

Redwan took shelter at the local police station to save himself from the wrath of the ruling party’s workers. Police detained him there, said Md Foyez Iqbal, senior assistant superintendent of police.

“The situation is normal now. Preparations to start a case are ongoing,” he said.

Mahmudul Hasan Sarker Jony, 22, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit, and Nazmul Hossain Nayeem, 28, a worker of Swechchhasebak League, were injured in the shooting.

They were first taken to Chandina Upazila Health Complex and then transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said tension mounted at Redwan Ahmed College after both LDP and Chhatra League called post-Eid-ul-Fitr get-together. The shooting occurred when Redwan visited the college.

Activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliates surrounded the police station after he took shelter there.

Redwan told the media LDP organised the programme in one building of the college while the BCL in another.

But workers of the BCL, Jubo League and Swechchhsebak League attacked him when his car arrived on the campus, he claimed.

“I fired from my licenced shotgun in self-defence,” Redwan said.

The former MP from Chandina said he could not see who were injured in the shooting.

Samirul Khandaker Robi, former organising secretary of the BCL’s local unit, said Redwan arrived on the campus in his car and fled after firing two shots.