Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed hospitalised with chest pain
Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 01:41 PM BdST
Minister of Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed has been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital with complaints of chest pain. He is 72.
The minister attended an event in the Lalmonirhat’s Aditmari Upazila of his constituency on Saturday night. On the way back, he began feeling sick, said Mizanur Rahman, the minister’s aide.
“Late in the night, he was admitted to the Department of Cardiology at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He is in the Coronary Care Unit at the moment. Prof Shakil Gofur of the department is overseeing his treatment.”
“The doctors are monitoring the situation. If necessary, he will be sent to Dhaka by ambulance.”
“His condition is stable at the moment,” Prof Shakil Gofur said at 12:30 pm on Sunday. “He experienced chest pains, but there haven’t been any major issues so far.”
“The minister was brought here at 2:30 am,” said RMC Principal Prof Bimal Chandra Roy. “Preparations are being made to transfer him to Dhaka.”
