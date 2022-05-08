Don't go to foreigners with your complaints, Hasina tells labour leaders

Noting that some labour leaders are quick to make complaints to foreigners, the prime minister assured them that she would always be available to help with any issue.

The prime minister made the remarks at an event marking 'May Day 2022' on Sunday.

“I congratulate all workers on the occasion of May Day. Also, I pay tribute to those workers who sacrificed their lives. It is because of them that workers today are able to enjoy their rights. I hope that both workers and owners can nurture a good relationship,” she said via video conferencing from Ganabhaban.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s May Day, which emphasises unity between workers and owners, Hasina said development isn't possible without friendly relations between the two sides.

But she was highly critical of labour leaders "who tend to complain to foreigners most of the time".

“Why do they have such a lowly mentality? Does it serve any of their interests or is there some other motive? I don't know.”

The Awami League chief assured workers and owners that they will always be able to find a common ground through dialogue.

“Why should we complain to others about our country? We don’t want that. We want Bangladesh to maintain its dignity and self-respect.”

Hasina also highlighted Bangladesh's self-sufficiency in ensuring food security. At one point, the country was dependent on foreign aid for all of its development projects but now 90 percent of projects are self-funded, according to her.

“Padma Bridge is one example of a fully government-funded project. If we can do this, why can’t Bangladesh [resolve any labour issues by itself]? We can resolve our problems.”

“I’d like to request labour leaders not to seek assistance from foreigners and come to me with your problems. I’ll help you realise your demands from the owners."

She also recalled the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s efforts to ensure the rights of the working class while highlighting her government’s initiatives to improve the labour sector.