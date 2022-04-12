Hasina regrets ‘absence of a strong opposition’ in Bangladesh

“We don’t get a strong opposition. What we have as the opposition are parties both of which were formed unconstitutionally by dictators who also broke army rules,” the prime minister said in a meeting with officials of her office.

“Therefore, they don’t have connections with the people and the soil. Power was a tool of enjoyment to them. Then where's the opposition actually? This is a political problem.”

Led by Hasina, the Awami League returned to power in 1996. She became prime minister again in 2009. The ruling party’s main rival the BNP often alleges a lack of democracy in Bangladesh under Hasina’s rule. Many Western countries have also questioned democracy in Bangladesh while praising its socio-economic achievements.

The Jatiya Party, officially the main opposition in parliament, is always called the “domesticated” opposition.

“The Western world speaks about Bangladesh’s participatory democracy, election, etc., but do they ever think what can be done here?” Hasina retorted.

“Multiple parties are required for democracy, but even in the developed world, they have two groups only. Other parties are mostly weak there.”

The prime minister said she noticed voter apathy in the West, including in the US. “Our country is slowly becoming like them.”

She criticised the BNP for “using the backdoor to capture power in 2001”. “What were the consequences: Bangladesh became the champion in corruption; Bangla Bhai and militancy were created; simultaneous bombings took place at 500 places; we were attacked with grenades.”

The “terrorist activities” of the BNP led to the 2007-2008 emergency, she said.

“Bangladesh experiences socio-economic development when the Awami League comes to power because the party's politics is rooted in the people and the soil of the country,” she said.

ACCEPTING LOANS, INVESTMENTS CAUTIOUSLY

Hasina shrugged off fears over Bangladesh’s economy suffering a reverse due to external loans akin to what happened to Sri Lanka in recent times.

She highlighted how her government takes every bit of caution while accepting foreign investments, not just loans.

On Sri Lanka’s current crisis, Hasina said, “To those who are writing up stuff against us, I repeat - we don’t run the state reading those reports. They can confuse people now. They are spreading ideas like Bangladesh is becoming another Sri Lanka.”

“It’s true that we are taking assistance for development. But we keep an account. Bangladesh is the only country that is not a defaulter.”

“We have always paid off our loans on time, no matter the sum or the source. And that was the case even during the pandemic."

Hasina stressed prioritising the welfare of the people for loans.

“Secondly, we always keep accounts of expenses in the development projects. We calculate how much we can gain from the development we make by using the loans and how much it will benefit the people.”

“Every single plan is detailed: how many people will have access to it, how much will it contribute to our economy. We keep all these in mind.”

“I also only accept investments that will benefit the country. We tread cautiously in case of investment that aims to establish something huge but useless.”

Hasina ordered officials to evaluate investment offers keeping these parameters in mind.

“Because we keep these accounts, it will not be easy turning us into another Sri Lanka. But we will deal with those who will try to do it. We have to remain vigilant.”

Hasina went on to urge people to shut out misinformation and never be afraid of being optimistic.