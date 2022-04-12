BNP leader Ishraque Hossain secures bail in arson case

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain accepted his bail plea on Tuesday.

“Ishraque, a member of the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan unit, was abroad on the day of the incident over which he was arrested. He secured bail after we submitted the evidence,” his lawyer Taherul Islam Touhid said.

On Apr 6, Ishraque was apprehended near Shapla Chattar and taken to the Motijheel Police Station.

“Ishraque was held in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by the court in a case involving the torching of a car,” DMP’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Enamul Haque Mithu had previously said.

Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, had contested the mayoral election for Dhaka South as a BNP-backed candidate last year but lost. He is a member of BNP’s subcommittee on international relations.