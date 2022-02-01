BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2022 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 01:14 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return home on Tuesday after spending 81 days in a Dhaka hospital.
A decision was taken by the Evercare Hospital medical board to send her home in view of the widespread transmission of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, said her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.
"Her health is the same as before. She will head to her Gulshan residence after 6 pm today. All preparations have been made for her return.”
More than 300 people tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital in January. The medical board formed for Khaleda’s treatment took this data into consideration when making their decision.
Prof Zahid said the medical board will provide updates on her health at the hospital’s conference room at 5:30 pm.
Khaleda was admitted to the hospital on Nov 13 last year. The doctors had initially kept her in a cabin, but soon moved her to the critical care unit. She was suffering from liver cirrhosis. She was later moved back to a cabin on Jan 10.
Authorities at Evercare Hospital also formed a 10-strong medical board led by Dr Shahabuddin Talukder to oversee her care.
"Madam has not recovered yet. The bleeding has stopped for now. However, the medical board fears her condition could deteriorate at any time. No advanced treatment for her disease is available at this hospital,” Zahid Hossain said.
