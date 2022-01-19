Khaleda adviser Prof Tajmeri gets bail in case over violence
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2022 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:45 AM BdST
Professor Tajmeri S Islam, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and a former teacher of Dhaka University, has secured bail in a case over violence.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed granted her the bail on Tuesday, said Masud Ahmed Talukder, the lawyer for the former chemistry teacher.
With a warrant out for her arrest, she was produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court on Nov 13. The judge dismissed her bail plea and ordered into jail.
Laawyer Masud said the High Court had in November 2018 granted her bail in the case filed with Uttara West Police until the submission of the investigation report.
Police started the case against 133 leaders and activists of the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami on Sept 23, 2018.
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police charged the accused, including Tajmeri, in court in September last year.
As she did not appear in court for hearings, the judge issued an arrest warrant.
