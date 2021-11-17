RPO amendment proposal to give more opportunities to bill defaulters
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 01:16 PM BdST
The Election Commission (EC) has finalised the Representation of the People Order (RPO) amendment proposal which will, among other things, increase the chances of those who have defaulted on bills and agricultural and micro-credit loans to run in elections.
The proposals also include giving an additional ten years to ensure 33% female representation in committees at all levels of political parties, online postal ballot applications for those engaged in electoral work, defining the category of people with disabilities, and introducing rules for TIN certificate submission for candidates.
EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told bdnews24.com that the commission has approved the RPO amendment proposals. It was then sent to the law ministry for vetting.
At the end of the term, the Election Commission headed by KM Nurul Huda took the initiative to increase opportunities for political parties, voters and candidates through these amendments.
The current five-member EC ends its term in February. Then the new EC will be responsible for holding the 12th Parliamentary elections.
Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com, "These are not new recommendations. We have discussed these issues earlier."
In order to amend the RPO, there is a provision to pass the bill in parliament once cabinet approves it and it is vetted by the law ministry.
THE CHANGES
If the proposal is accepted, those with agriculture and other micro-credit loans and personal bills (telephone, gas, electricity, water or service agency bills) can pay them the day before filing nomination papers.
Political parties were given until 2020 to ensure 33% female representation in committees at all levels. But none of the registered parties have met that goal.
In this situation, if the RPO is not amended, these parties may face the consequences of violating the rules. Therefore, on the recommendation of all, it is proposed to extend the time of meeting the conditions by ten years to 2030, said Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam.
He said, "The RPO has to be amended in this regard. There are other issues in the proposal including the extension of the billing period for small expenses".
The EC's amendment proposal also discusses the simplification of the postal ballot system and the opportunity for those in charge of elections to vote in postal ballots online. At the same time, the disabled and those in their 80s and older have also been afforded the opportunity to vote through postal ballots.
Hundreds of thousands of people, including polling officers, assistant presiding officers, presiding officers and members of the law enforcement agencies, are involved in organising and conducting national elections.
Under the existing law, voters in charge of elections which are out of their constituency, expatriate Bangladeshi voters and prisoners have the opportunity to vote by postal ballot.
In order to make use of the provision, people need to apply to the returning officer within the stipulated time. After that, through various processes, ballot papers had to be taken through the postal department and sent back to the returning officer after casting the vote.
The EC Additional Secretary said, “The postal ballot is not being used now. The proposal has been put forward in consideration of how we can make this process easier with the help of technology.”
Details will be highlighted in the election conduct rules if the law is amended, said Ashok Kumar Debnath.
The second paragraph of the RPO proposes to include the definition of 'physically disabilities'. The existing voter list registration form provides information on those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired, speech impaired and physically challenged. Article 27, including them in the definition, and proposes to give them the chance to vote by postal ballot.
The EC additional secretary said that there is a provision to submit TIN certificate in all local government elections except at the union council level. It is also being included in the parliamentary elections.
A sub-section of Article 12 of the RPO proposes to make it mandatory to submit the Tax Identification Number (TIN) Certificate along with the nomination papers of the candidates.
When the registration of political parties was introduced in 2008, twelve months were given for the submission of the revised party constitution. Now the deadline is being changed to 30 days.
