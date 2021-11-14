Fugitive Tarique hasn’t stopped conspiring against Bangladesh: Hasina
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 02:34 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 02:34 AM BdST
BNP leader Tarique Rahman, a fugitive from the law, has not “stopped conspiring” to stop the march of Bangladesh,l, Sheikh Hasina has said.
But her government has moved the country forward by tackling all the odds, the prime minister told expatriate Bangladeshis at a reception held virtually in Paris on Saturday.
She urged them to help the government fast-track Bangladesh’s development with investments in the 100 economic zones, BSS reported.
"Tarique Rahman, who is a fugitive in 10-truck arms haul and the August 21 grenade attack cases, has been conspiring against the country staying abroad," she said.
Her government has had to brave many hurdles and conspiracies such as the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance's arson attacks and attacks on her life, to take the country to today's position, Hasina added.
Following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her government has been able to transform Bangladesh into a developing nation “defying all the conspiracies”, according to her.
"So, from now on, none can overlook us. The world must honour us as we have taken our country to such a position."
Hasina travelled to Paris from London after attending the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow. After the reception, she left France for Bangladesh in the afternoon local time.
