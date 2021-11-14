Bangladesh electoral system in ICU, democracy on life support: Mahbub Talukder

In a grim assessment of the electoral process, he said elections are "now in ICU" while democracy is "on life support". Only the cooperation and agreement among all parties can put an end to the crisis, according to him.

Mahbub, a member of the outgoing Election Commission (EC), made the remarks on Sunday in the wake of the violence-marred union council elections.

Dissenting from his colleagues, Mahbub read out a written statement in his customary fashion on the recently concluded second phase of the local government elections.

The current EC, headed by KM Nurul Huda, is set to dissolve in February 2022. But now, in the twilight of its term, the commission is facing heavy criticism over the wave of violence and disturbances marring the elections.

"As the tenure of the incumbent Election Commission is coming to an end, I am becoming more and more concerned with the electoral system and the situation. Even today, I want to make a few metaphorical remarks. The election is now in the ICU. As a side effect, democracy is now on life support. "

Explaining his own words, the littérateur said, “The intolerant attitude of the major political parties in the country has taken democracy to its final stage."

"Just like in sports where there needs to be an opposition, democracy can't be one-sided. In order to establish multi-party democracy, we must pull democracy out of 'life support' at any cost. It requires a united effort, regardless of party affiliation. "

"I would like to reiterate that a compromise between all parties is essential in resolving this crisis," he said.

Mahbub recommended a speedy enactment of legislation on the appointment of the EC.

In the absence of a legal framework, the president has twice constituted an EC based on the recommendations of a search committee. Mahbub and his colleagues were similarly appointed in 2016.

“Despite an obligation under the Constitution, no law has been enacted to govern the formation of the Election Commission in the last 50 years. Although legislation is required to reform the electoral process, it is not enough. It is necessary to protect the interests of all political parties impartially and it should be acceptable to all parties. ”

He warned that the consequences of passing the law without the involvement of all sides could be dire.

"There will be no benefit from enacting law unilaterally as it only paves the way for one-party rule. The sooner the matter is decided, the better. Otherwise, there is a danger of anarchy in the country. ”

After Mahbub expressed his views, EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman announced that the commission will hold a press conference on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and other election commissioners will be present at the briefing.