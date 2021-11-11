Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 07:02 PM BdST
The second phase of the union council elections has come to an end after a day marred by clashes, violence and bloodshed.
Polling centres closed at 4 pm and have begun counting their ballots.
At least seven people have been killed in election violence since union councils representing some 15 million people went to the polls starting at 8 am on Thursday. There have also been several reports of irregularities, including the occupation of polling centres.
Violence was cropping up in several parts of the country in the run up to Thursday’s polls and the Election Commission had vowed to take strict action on the issue. But the officials’ words seem to have had little effect on preventing the loss of life.
The EC has yet to issue any response over the clashes, while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said ‘there are often arguments’ during union council elections.
It has been reported that polls were suspended at seven centres due to reports of irregularities, but EC Secretariat officials say that the number may rise as more information comes in.
Three people lost their lives in a clash between the supporters of two candidates in Narsingdi’s Raipura. Two people were killed in separate incidents at two unions in Cumilla’s Meghna Upazila.
Another person was killed in a clash between the supporters of two candidates at Khurushkul Union in Cox’s Bazar Sadar. The final death was in Chattogram Fatikchhari.
Clashes between the supporters of two chairman candidates in Madaripur’s Kalkini led to the detonation of hand grenades, gunfire and the occupation of polling centres.
Allegations have also surfaced of ballots being ‘pre-sealed’ with votes for the Awami League in Shialkol Union in Sirajganj Sadar.
Three police personnel were injured overnight after a clash ensued at Narayanganj Bandar Upazila’s Dhamgar Union over the occupation of a polling centre.
“The police are doing their work,” the home minister said in response to a question from the media. “We are covering a massive area with these polls. As all of you know, these local elections are fought between factions and are a battle for dominance, so arguments are common. We have seen several incidents of violence.”
“Police are identifying those responsible and arresting them. Those responsible for this will be identified and action will be taken against them.”
