2 killed in Narsingdi union council election violence

Several others were injured in the incident that took place at Kacharikandi village of Paratali Union in Raipura Upazila on Thursday, said Md Azizur Rahman, chief of Raipura Police Station.

The dead were identified as Sadir Mia, 22 and Hiron Mia, 35.

In Kacharikandi village, UP member Shah Alam has been embroiled in a feud with his opponent and namesake, known as "Chhoto" Shah Alam, according to police.

Two supporters of Chhoto Shah Alam had been killed in a clash between the rival factions six months ago. UP member Shah Alam’s henchmen subsequently fled the village. But they returned when the election schedule was announced recently.

As new of their return reached their opponents another fight broke out between the two factions, resulting in the deaths of two supporters of Chhoto Shah Alam.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Raipura and other places of Narsingdi, said Azizur Rahman.