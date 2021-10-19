Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan 6 attack
>> Jan Wolfe, Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2021 08:31 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 08:31 AM BdST
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the US congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records.
Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia that materials sought by the House of Representatives' Jan 6 Select Committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some communications between White House officials.
"The Committee’s requests are unprecedented in their breadth and scope and are untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose," Trump's lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote in the lawsuit.
Many legal experts have said Trump, as the former president, cannot lawfully use executive privilege to block the House panel's requests for documents and testimony.
A mob of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress on Jan 6 in a failed bid to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory. More than 600 people now face criminal charges stemming from the event.
Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on a charge of inciting the attack on the Capitol in a fiery speech at a rally earlier that day. He was acquitted by the Senate.
Earlier this month, Biden authorised the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump's time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by the select committee.
The National Archives has said it will turn over the requested documents to Congress next month, according to Trump's lawsuit, which seeks an injunction halting that process.
Michael Stern, a former congressional lawyer, said Trump's strategy may be to use litigation to stall the select committee's work.
"If he is willing to pay for the lawyers, Trump could delay the production of records for some time," Stern said.
The Jan 6 committee has also issued subpoenas demanding testimony from Trump advisers, including political strategist Steve Bannon.
Bannon has refused to provide testimony until Trump's assertion of executive privilege has been resolved by a court or through negotiations with the committee.
The committee said last week it would formally ask the US Justice Department to bring criminal charges against Bannon because of his defiance of the subpoena.
The committee has subpoenaed other officials including former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump former chief of staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and former Defence Department official Kash Patel.
- Money floods the race for control of Congress
- 4 die in Magura poll violence
- AL replaces candidates for Nasinagar UP polls
- Manmohan Singh hospitalised
- GM Quader’s wife set to become MP
- Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid, professional': US
- Trump Hotel lost money, despite lobbyist spending
- Chunnu named Jatiya Party secretary general
- Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan 6 attack
- Money floods the race for control of Congress, more than a year early
- Four people die in Magura union council poll violence
- AL replaces candidates for Nasinagar Union Parishad polls amid criticism
- Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh hospitalised with fever, weakness
- GM Quader’s wife Sharifa set to become Jatiya Party MP from a reserved seat
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener