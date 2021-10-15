Four people die in Magura union council poll violence
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2021 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 08:24 PM BdST
At least four people have died in clashes between supporters of rival candidates of union council elections in Magura.
More than 20 others were injured after the followers of the candidates for Jogodol union council member’s post clashed on Friday evening, said Mohammad Jahirul Islam, the district’s superintendent of police.
The dead were identified as Rahman Molla, 55, Sabur Molla, 52, Kobir Molla, 50, and Imran Hossain, 25.
They were supporters of Nazrul Islam, incumbent member of ward No. 3 in the union, and his longtime rival Sabur Molla.
Tension mounted in the area after Sabur recently backed Syed Hasan as a candidate for the ward’s member in the elections scheduled for Nov 11, said Abdul Mannan, president of the Awami League’s Magura Sadar Upazila Unit.
The supporters of the rival candidates clashed with sharp weapons at Majhipara, leaving the four dead at the scene. The injured were admitted to Magura 250-bed Hospital.
SP Jahirul said policemen were deployed to the area and the process to file a case over the incident was underway. “Police have launched an operation to arrest those involved.”
