Law ministry agrees to extend BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s time out of jail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2021 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:09 PM BdST
The law ministry has agreed to stay BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's prison sentence and allow her to spend another six months out of jail.
“I made a recommendation to extend the suspension of her sentence at the request of her family. But I did not say anything about letting her fly abroad. The relevant file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Law Minister Anisul Huq told bdnews24.com.
As per the rules, the file will be forwarded from the home ministry to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for final approval, said Huq. Afterwards, the ministry would issue a notification.
The suspension of Khaleda Zia's prison sentence has been extended twice so far. It was last extended in March and the extension is due to expire on Sept 15.
The government suspended Khaleda’s imprisonment order in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic under the condition that the former prime minister underwent treatment in Bangladesh and did not leave the country. The BNP chief has been living at her Gulshan residence since.
She had served 25 months out of a 17-year prison sentence in two graft cases involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
- With vaccine orders, US political divisions deepen
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla-7
- Russia and Belarus closer to a merger
- Incendiary essay ignites guessing over Xi’s plans for China
- Trump wants your money. Again
- Canada PM Trudeau portrays main rival as weak
- Former Afghan envoy points finger at Kabul
- When will Trump answer the big 2024 question?
- With sweeping vaccine orders, political divisions deepen in the US
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- Russia and Belarus inch closer to a full-blown merger
- Incendiary essay ignites guessing over Xi’s plans for China
- Canada PM Trudeau portrays main rival as weak in key leaders' debate
- Trump wants your money. Again
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown