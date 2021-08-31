US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
>> Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk, Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2021 08:16 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 08:16 AM BdST
The United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and will conduct its operations out of Qatar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, adding Washington will press ahead with its "relentless" efforts to help people leave the country, even after its troops have pulled out.
Blinken’s statement comes after the departure of the last US plane, leaving behind thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation.
The operation came to an end before the Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden, who has drawn heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of Afghanistan since the Taliban made rapid advances and took over Kabul earlier this month.
In his remarks, after which he ignored shouted questions from reporters, Blinken said Washington would conduct its Afghanistan diplomacy including consular work and administering humanitarian assistance out of Qatari capital Doha, with a team headed by Ian McCary, the deputy chief of the US mission to Afghanistan.
"A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy," Blinken said and added: "We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans, leave Afghanistan, if they choose."
He said close to more than 100 Americans were still believed to remain in Afghanistan who wanted to leave but Washington was trying to determine their exact number. Over 6,000 Americans have been evacuated.
More than 122,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since Aug 14, the day before the Taliban - which harboured the al Qaeda militant group blamed for the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington - regained control of the country.
As the fate of the Kabul airport, the country's main gateway to the rest of the world, remained uncertain following the US departure and Taliban takeover, Blinken said Washington was working to find ways to help Americans and others who may choose to depart via overland routes.
"We have no illusion that any of this will be easy or rapid," he said.
- Zia's grave will be removed: minister
- World must 'positively guide' Taliban: Chinese FM
- Biden saw no middle ground in Afghanistan
- Khaleda must return to jail to seek permission to go abroad: minister
- The real winner of the Afghan war?
- US 'scapegoating' over COVID origin report: China
- US intelligence agencies delivered report to Biden on virus’s origins
- Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims
- US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Chinese foreign minister tells top US diplomat world must 'positively guide' Taliban
- All in or all out? Biden saw no middle ground in Afghanistan
- Khaleda must return to jail if she wants to go abroad: minister
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing in India, dies in hospital
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- ‘Grace under pressure': How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
- Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload approaches 1.5m; another 94 die in a day
- Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha dies in Kolkata
- For France, American vines still mean sour grapes