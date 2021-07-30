Helena Jahangir remanded in Digital Security Act case over ‘disinformation’

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the remand order on Friday night after hearing a police petition seeking a five-day remand.

After her arrest in a raid on her Gulshan flat on Thursday night, the Rapid Action Battalion alleged she attempted to defame important state institutions and individuals by spreading lies, and running a propaganda and spreading misleading information using digital platforms.

The police said in the remand petition that Helena “damaged the image of the government and the country by making abusive comments on ministers, MPs and distinguished citizens on digital platforms”.

Md Shafiqul Islam, the lawyer for Helena, sought her bail, saying only the individuals who have been allegedly defamed have the right to bring these charges.

The case document also lacks information about when and where Helena had made the defamatory comments, he argued, adding that his client was recognised as a Commercially Important Person by the government.

“I'm a person of the government. I've visited 25 countries with the honourable prime minister. Why would I speak against the government?"

Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu then played an audio of a phone conversation as evidence.

Besides a case started under the Digital Security Act over the “disinformation campaign”, Helena will face cases under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, Special Powers Act, and the Telecommunication Act, the RAB said.

It conducted another raid on the offices of Joyjatra IPTV owned by Helena and Joyjatra Foundation in Mirpur very early in the morning following her arrest after finding foreign liquor and gambling equipment at her home.

Although the Joyjatra TV station had equipment, the law enforcers did not find any valid documents for the operation of the IP TV. Foreign currencies, walkie-talkies and deer hide were also found at the house, according to the RAB.

Helena, a director of the apex trade body FBCCI and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, also identifies herself as the president of the IP TV Owners Association of Bangladesh.

The Awami League’s subcommittee on women’s affairs fired her as a member recently

after her name came up on social media as the president of ‘Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League’, a group with no official links to the ruling party.

She also lost her post as an advisor to the Cumilla District Unit of the party after a ‘Chakrijibi League’ post seeking members went viral on social media, putting the Awami League in difficult position.